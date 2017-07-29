Power outages on east side result in down traffic lights

Storms have caused power outages on the East side of Tucson Saturday that have resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said.

The traffic control lights on East 22nd Street are not functioning from Pantano Road to Oak Park Drive, according to a release from the Tucson Police Department.

Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling in that area.

It is unclear at this time when power in the area will be restored.

We will have more updates when they are available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.