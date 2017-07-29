2,000 backpacks given away during PCSD back-to-school event

Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear. 2,000 backpacks were handed out by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Electric Power on Saturday morning, as part of the Badges and Backpacks event.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued multiple storm related road closures around parts of Southern Arizona on Saturday.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued multiple storm related road closures around parts of Southern Arizona on Saturday.
Storms caused power outages on the east side of Tucson Saturday that resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said
Storms caused power outages on the east side of Tucson Saturday that resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said
Police say the woman who has caused multiple hit and run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital.
Police say the woman who has caused multiple hit and run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.