2,000 backpacks given away during PCSD back-to-school event

Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.



2,000 backpacks were handed out by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Electric Power on Saturday morning, as part of the Badges and Backpacks event.



Inside those backpacks, given to K-12 students, was a plethora of school supplies as the upcoming school year approaches. Students simply had to wait in line and each of them were given a ticket redeemable for a backpack.



Everything was free, including access to several resource booths at the Tucson Convention Center. Organizers said it allowed families to check a few errands off the list, before school starts.



"Having it all in one location just makes it so convenient and so easy for the families. They spend a couple hours on one morning and they're ready to go," said Katie Ferencik, a program director with Tucson Electric Power.



The Pima County Sheriff's Department also had several deputies volunteering to show off some of their equipment and crime-fighting resources for the students in attendance.



"When you see a lot of the worst case scenarios in people's lives that you have to deal with, and once in a while you get to do something positive, it's rewarding and it kind of reminds you as to why you do the job," said Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Gress.



Deputies tell us the backpacks and school supplies were all donated, or paid for by donations, except for a pencil and eraser in each backpack, which were paid for by the sheriff's department.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.