BREAKING: Deputies investigating homicide south of Tucson

Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson.

The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.

He said a guy doing yard work on Black Brush Road near South Country Club Road was approached by a man Saturday afternoon.

The man pulled a gun, stole the other guy's car and drove away, according to Gress.

A little while later, someone else alerted the theft victim to a body nearby. Gress said that body was not the suspect from the carjacking, but it did show obvious signs of trauma.

Deputies have been in contact with that suspect, according to Gress. He said they're investigating.

