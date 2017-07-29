BREAKING: Deputies investigating homicide south of Tucson

Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued multiple storm related road closures around parts of Southern Arizona on Saturday.
Storms caused power outages on the east side of Tucson Saturday that resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said
Police say the woman who has caused multiple hit and run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital.
North Korea has test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, leading experts to say much of the US is now within...
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
