Arizona begins preps for Spanish foreign tour

The University of Arizona basketball program will travel to Spain in August for a foreign tour, including a trio of exhibition games. The Wildcats will spend time in Barcelona and Valencia Aug. 11 through Aug. 19.

UA will take on Combinado Valenciano on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. local at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente de San Luis in Valencia in the first game of the trip.

The trip’s second exhibition features Arizona and the Mataro All-Stars on Wednesday, August 16 at 7:10 p.m. in Barcelona inside the Pavello Municipal Teresa Maria Roca prior to the final exhibition two days later against Mataro Parc Boet in the same arena.

All three of the exhibitions will be streamed online by FloHoops.com with a subscription required.

The program will also do some sightseeing, including visits to Camp Nou Stadium, 1992 Olympic Games sites, prestigious buildings designed by Spain’s famous Antoni Gaudi and Old Valencia among other places.

Spain is nine hours ahead of local Tucson time (MST).

