MLS: Villalba scores in stoppage time, Atlanta ties Orlando 1-1

The University of Arizona basketball program will travel to Spain in August for a foreign tour, including a trio of exhibition games.
Tucson's Donny Toia played on national television Saturday (FOX) as his Orlando City side played to a draw in their match with Atlanta United.
