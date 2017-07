Hurrah for Sharrah

Tucson's Corben Sharrah is currently the #1 ranked BMX racer in the world (Photo courtesy: USA Cycling).

Corben Sharrah won the U.S. Olympic BMX Trials last summer and made it all the way through to the semifinals at the Games in Rio finishing 9th.

He had never won a World Championship until Saturday.

Sharrah took the gold medal in the Men’s Elite Class at the UCI BMX World Championships, winning with a time of 32.913, just 38/1000th of a second better than France’s Sylvain Andre.

2016 World Champion Joris Daudet finished third, reigning Olympic champion Connor Fields was seventh.

This was Sharrah’s 7th World Championship run and the 2014 Amphitheater High School grad had never finished better than 10th (2012).

He is the first American to win the world title since 2009.

Sharrah was one of two Tucsonans to bring home a gold medal from the Rock Hill, South Carolina event.

Seven-year old Dylan Patterson won the Challenge Class title in his age group.

Three additional racers Zyla Wix (Girls 12), Ari Dubin (Boys 11) and Ryan Randolph (Boys 9) were able to qualify through to the quarterfinals in their respective classes.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.