Police arrest suspect in armed robbery on south side of Tucson

Police arrested a suspect they say robbed a business on the south side of Tucson on Sunday morning.

Police said they were alerted by a panic alarm just after 8:30 a.m. that was triggered by an employee at the ACE Cash Express on Valencia near 12th avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department.

An employee at ACE Cash Express answered a call from police and said they were being robbed at gunpoint, police said.

When officers responded to the area the suspect fled the scene on foot and ran by a nearby Food City store, police said. The Food City was evacuated during that time.

Police later located the suspect at gunpoint and the man surrendered to officers. He is currently in custody, police said. There were no reports of any shots fired. No injuries were reported, police said.

Police are still investigating this situation.

We will have more information when it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.