Police arrest suspect in armed robbery on south side of Tucson

Police arrest a suspect they say robbed a business on the south side of Tucson on Sunday morning.
Police arrest a suspect they say robbed a business on the south side of Tucson on Sunday morning.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear. 2,000 backpacks were handed out by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Electric Power on Saturday morning, as part of the Badges and Backpacks event.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued multiple storm related road closures around parts of Southern Arizona on Saturday.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued multiple storm related road closures around parts of Southern Arizona on Saturday.
Storms caused power outages on the east side of Tucson Saturday that resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said
Storms caused power outages on the east side of Tucson Saturday that resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.