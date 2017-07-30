Home invasion suspect in custody after SWAT standoff

Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion overnight.



SWAT Team members and officers with the Tucson Police Department served a search warrant at North Casas Seranas Drive on the northwest side of Tucson around 10:15 Sunday morning.



Sgt. Pete Dugan said one man was taken into custody.



Through a Tucson Police investigation, officers learned the man detained was allegedly involved in a violent home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of W. Acadia, near Valencia and Santa Clara, on the south side of Tucson.



Sgt. Dugan said 3 suspects were involved. They allegedly went to the south side home and robbed two victims, one man and one woman, at gunpoint.



Both victims were assaulted "pretty badly" by the suspects, according to Sgt. Dugan. He said the suspects stole various property from the victims and from inside the home, and also stole the male victim's vehicle. That car has not been found, Dugan said.



According to police, the male victim knew one of the suspects and there was reportedly an altercation prior to the alleged assault and robbery.



"This was not a random house that was hit. They were targeted," Sgt. Dugan told Tucson News Now.



Officers served a search warrant at a known home of one of the suspects at N. Casas Seranas Drive on Sunday morning. Through investigation, they learned that the suspect might be at a neighboring home, possibly owned by a family member.



They found the suspect inside, and took him into custody without incident, officers said. He could be facing felony charges for armed robbery, assault, kidnapping, and vehicle theft, according to Sgt. Dugan.



His name has not been released by police, as they have not yet formally arrested and booked him.



The two other suspects are still on the loose, as police investigate their whereabouts. Sgt. Dugan would not release a description of the other two people involved, and said they are following leads to try and catch them.



According to Dugan, both victims denied treatment at the scene, despite their "significant injuries."

