TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm drain cleaning expected to cause delays Sunday night

Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion overnight.
Driver's can expect delays in several areas of Tucson Sunday night as crews will be cleaning storm drains.
Police arrest a suspect they say robbed a business on the south side of Tucson on Sunday morning.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear. 2,000 backpacks were handed out by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Electric Power on Saturday morning, as part of the Badges and Backpacks event.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
