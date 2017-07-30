TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm drain cleaning expected to cause delays Sunday night

Driver's can expect delays in several areas of Tucson Sunday night as crews will be cleaning storm drains.

In a tweet Sunday the Tucson Department of Transportation said a scheduled storm drain cleaning will take effect at 9 p.m. Crews from Ancon Vactor Service will be working at the intersection of Country Club Road and Glenn Street and then move to the Stone Avenue Underpass, Palo Verde Avenue and Glenn Street, and finish at Randolph Way just north of Hi Corbett Field, according to TDOT.

TDOT said this will cause traffic to slow down in those areas as well as create intermittent travel lane restrictions. The work is expected to be complete by 6:30 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017, TDOT said.

