NWST: Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas of Pima County on Sunday.

NWST says thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the Higher Elevations of the Santa Catalina Mountains. An automated rain gauge at White Tail near Palisades Ranger Station indicated two Inches of rain in one hour, according to NWST.

NWST believes this rain water will flow into Sabino Canyon, Bear Canyon and Seven Falls on Sunday evening with flash flooding expected across these areas.

Locations that could experience flooding include:

-Tanque Verde

-Sabino Canyon

-Bear Canyon

-Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

-Seven Falls

-Catalina Foothills

Flash Flood Warnings in these areas are in effect until 8:00 p.m.

