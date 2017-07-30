HAPPENING NOW: Redington Road closed due to flash flood concerns

Redington Road closed on Sunday evening due to flash flood concerns, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

It is not clear when roads in the area will reopen.

PCSD is urging hikers in Sabino Canyon, Bear Canyon and Seven Falls to come down after flash flood warnings were issued in the area.

We will have more information when it is available.

