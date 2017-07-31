At least 26 stranded by flash flooding at Sabino Canyon

At least 26 people were stranded by flash flooding at Sabino Canyon Sunday night, authorities said.

Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said none of the people are in immediate danger.

Gress said the people were stranded on the far side of the bridge leading from Seven Falls/Bear Canyon to the parking lot.

Sunday's incident comes a week after 17 hikers were trapped by flooding at Tanque Verde Falls.

The PCSD Search and Rescue Unit, Department of Public Safety and Southern Arizona Rescue Association are working the rescue.

