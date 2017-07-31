UA Fall Camp Report: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Rich Rodriguez is not sure what metrics Pro Football Focus used to rate his safety #1 but he's fine with it.

UA Football has begun Fall Camp as the Wildcats get set for the 2017 season.

There are just 30 days until the season-opener at Arizona Stadium against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Today our David Kelly chats with safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

The junior from Tucson started all 12 games for the Wildcats in 2016 at the “bandit” position.

He finished second on the team with 78 total tackles and had a team-high two interceptions.

He enters this season as one of the players to watch in the conference at his position.

Arizona will host the "Beanie Bowl," on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. It will be open to the public and have a free autograph session after.

Conference media has picked UA to finish 6th in the Pac-12’s South Division. The same place the Cats finished a year ago when they went 1-7.

