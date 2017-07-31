UA ready to prove naysayers wrong

The Wildcats do not believe they are or will be a last place team in conference play.
The University of Arizona basketball program will travel to Spain in August for a foreign tour, including a trio of exhibition games.
UA star safety Chuck Cecil ('87) has been hired as the program’s Director of Player Personnel.
The Wildcats will play Texas A&M and the Antelopes will take on St. John's in the Valley of the Sun Shootout in December.
How Augie Busch will maintain the legacy set by his father, Frank.
