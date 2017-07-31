UA ready to prove naysayers wrong

It’s football time in Tucson.

The Arizona Wildcats reported to Lowell-Stevens Football Facility on Sunday for the first team meeting of the 2017 season.

And little did they know it would include the first team practice, at least for the 50-plus newcomers who are beginning their collegiate careers.

The squad will have its first full-team workout Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. and practice daily Monday through Saturday, with camp concluding Aug. 19.

Arizona will host the "Beanie Bowl," on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. It will be open to the public and have a free autograph session after.

Conference media has picked UA to finish 6th in the Pac-12’s South Division. The same place the Cats finished a year ago when they went 1-7.

David Kelly contributed to this story.