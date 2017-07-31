Wildcat Breakdown: Houston

For the second straight season Arizona has suffered a non-conference loss as head coach Rich Rodriguez played musical quarterbacks in 19-16 loss at Arizona Stadium Saturday night to the Houston Cougars.

Our David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season of Wildcat Breakdown on FOX 11 Tucson.

This week the guys dive into the performances of quarterbacks Brandon Dawkins and Khalil Tate, a step back by the special teams, whether Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles fourth down interception was the right decision as well as an early evaluation of young defensive backs Scotty Young and Lorenzo Burns.

The pair began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor of the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produces by Arizona IMG College.

Howell, a local fitness professional, appears every Friday (or the night before a game) during the season for Wildcat Preview as he and Kelly get you set for the upcoming UA contest and then again on Breakdown each Sunday where the duo recap the highs and lows from the recently completed Cats affair.

Conference media has picked UA to finish 6th in the Pac-12’s South Division. The same place the Cats finished a year ago when they went 1-7.

