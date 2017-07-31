TSPL crowns its champions

The Tucson Summer Pro League completed its 14th run on Sunday.

The final day of action known as “Championship Sunday” brought in a packed house to the Gregory School gymnasium on Tucson east side.

The events began with the 3-point Shootout which was won by Sabino 2012 grad Cameron Gause.

Truly Nolen led by Esperero Middle School’s Dylan Hadley beat defending champion Pima Federal Credit Union to win the Kids League title.

Both teams finished the season at 8-3.

Jared Adams was named MVP in the adult league championship game won by Asarco.

The highlight of the day is the annual Slam Dunk contest. This year’s winner was last year’s winner. Gary “G” Smith, a Pima College alum, successfully defended his championship. It’s his third TSPL slam dunk title.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.