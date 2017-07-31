TSPL crowns its champions

The Tucson Summer Pro League completed its 14th run on Sunday.
The Tucson Summer Pro League completed its 14th run on Sunday.
The Wildcats do not believe they are or will be a last place team in conference play.
The Wildcats do not believe they are or will be a last place team in conference play.
Tucson BMX racer Corben Sharrah (Amphi '14) won his first World Championship on Saturday.
Tucson BMX racer Corben Sharrah won his first World Championship on Saturday.
Lance Lynn made it clear he wants to stay in St. Louis. With his words -- and his performance.
Lance Lynn made it clear he wants to stay in St. Louis. With his words -- and his performance.