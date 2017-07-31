TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. FLASH FLOODING RESCUE

At least 26 people were stranded by flash flooding at Sabino Canyon Sunday night, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said all 26 people were rescued by 11 p.m. Sunday.

Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said the people were stranded on the far side of the bridge leading from Seven Falls/Bear Canyon to the parking lot.

>> READ MORE: http://bit.ly/2vbgXPA

2. HOME INVASION SUSPECT ARRESTED

Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion Saturday night.

SWAT Team members and officers with the Tucson Police Department served a search warrant in the 4800 block North Casas Serenas Drive on the northwest side of Tucson around 10:15 Sunday morning.



Sgt. Pete Dugan said 32-year-old Daniel Matlock was arrested after a situation with the SWAT team.

Through a Tucson Police investigation, officers learned Matlock was allegedly involved in a violent home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of W. Acadia, near Valencia and Santa Clara, on the south side of Tucson.

>> READ MORE: http://bit.ly/2tWe1qr

3. STORM DRAIN CLEANING

In a tweet Sunday the Tucson Department of Transportation said a scheduled storm drain cleaning will take effect at 9 p.m.

Storm Drain cleaning begins tonight at 9 pm in several locations. Expect delays and watch for crews in work zones. https://t.co/NfmmRicb9b — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) July 30, 2017

The work is expected to be complete by 6:30 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017, TDOT said.

TDOT said this will cause traffic to slow down in those areas as well as create intermittent travel lane restrictions.

>> READ MORE: http://bit.ly/2hgoTJy

HAPPENING TODAY

Time is ticking to register for Tucson's next primary election.

Midnight is the cutoff to register for the August 29 vote.

It's an all mail-in election for Tucson City Council wards three, five, and six.

You have to fill out a new voter registration form if you've moved, changed your name, or are new to Pima County.

Click HERE for the state's online voter registration page.

WEATHER

Partly sunny today with afternoon scattered showers and storms.

Highs will be in the upper 90's.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.