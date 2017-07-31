TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
At least 26 people were stranded by flash flooding at Sabino Canyon Sunday night, authorities said.
At least 26 people were stranded by flash flooding at Sabino Canyon Sunday night, authorities said.
Driver's can expect delays in several areas of Tucson Sunday night as crews will be cleaning storm drains.
Driver's can expect delays in several areas of Tucson Sunday night as crews will be cleaning storm drains.
Redington Road closed on Sunday evening due to flash flood concerns, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. It is not clear when roads in the area will reopen.
Redington Road closed on Sunday evening due to flash flood concerns, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. It is not clear when roads in the area will reopen.
Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion overnight.
Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion overnight.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.
Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon.
Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.