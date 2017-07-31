NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Cochise County - Tucson News Now

NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Cochise County

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Tornado in Cochise County (Source: Laura Patino) Tornado in Cochise County (Source: Laura Patino)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The National Weather Service in Tucson confirmed a tornado touched down in Cochise County around 4 p.m. on Saturday July 29.

This is the second confirmed tornado in southern Arizona for 2017.

