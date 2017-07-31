NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson confirmed a tornado touched down in Cochise County around 4 p.m. on Saturday July 29.

We've gone ahead and confirmed a tornado at 4 PM yesterday in Cochise County. Here is a look at radar velocity data at the time. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xxjisPJA1J — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 31, 2017

This is the second confirmed tornado in southern Arizona for 2017.

