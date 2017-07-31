NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson confirmed a tornado touched down in Cochise County around 4 p.m. on Saturday July 29.
Storms caused power outages on the east side of Tucson Saturday that resulted in traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
At least 26 people were stranded by flash flooding at Sabino Canyon Sunday night, authorities said.
Driver's can expect delays in several areas of Tucson Sunday night as crews will be cleaning storm drains.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.
