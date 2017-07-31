Finding your dream home in your dream school district

As kids head back to school some parents are looking to buy a home in their dream school district.

However, that is a lot harder this year than last.

When you have a strong seller's market and not as many houses are up for sale, that drives up the price of homes. All of those factors could

create hurdles for home buyers.

Real Estate Agent Tori Marshall says in Oro Valley, for example, the median price for a home was about $272,000 last year. This year, it jumped roughly $20,000.

She says another challenge is being ready to move on a house when you find the right one because they are going fast.

"If the homes are priced right, roughly, they won't even last a day. They'll go on the market and if they go on at 8 a.m. they can already have an offer by 12 p.m.," said Marshall, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

If you are still looking to get into a certain school district, Marshall recommends getting prequalified before you start your search.

That’s what Jane Morrison of Oro Valley did when Marshall was helping her find a home in her child’s school district.

"If you want to get the house, you need to be prepared and go for it," Morrison said.

Morrison just moved from Marana to Oro Valley. She knew exactly which neighborhood she wanted to be in. Luckily, she found the perfect house, minus a pool and the square footage she ideally wanted, but says it's worth the compromise.

"It's more like a community when you actually live in the school district that you're zoned for and everybody in the neighborhood goes to that school. It just makes life easier," Morrison said.

She's excited to not have a long drive to get the kids to school anymore.

Her biggest pieces of advice are to make sure you have a great real estate agent, know what you want and what you can compromise on, then be ready to put in an offer immediately once you find it.

