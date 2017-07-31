Finding your dream home in your dream school district

As kids head back to school some parents are looking to buy a home in their dream school district.
However, that is a lot harder this year than last.
When you have a strong seller's market and not as many houses are up for sale, that drives up the price of homes. All of those factors could
create hurdles for home buyers.
Real Estate Agent Tori Marshall says in Oro Valley, for example, the median price for a home was about $272,000 last year. This year, it jumped roughly $20,000.
She says another challenge is being ready to move on a house when you find the right one because they are going fast.
"If the homes are priced right, roughly, they won't even last a day. They'll go on the market and if they go on at 8 a.m. they can already have an offer by 12 p.m.," said Marshall, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
If you are still looking to get into a certain school district, Marshall recommends getting prequalified before you start your search.
That’s what Jane Morrison of Oro Valley did when Marshall was helping her find a home in her child’s school district.
"If you want to get the house, you need to be prepared and go for it," Morrison said.
Morrison just moved from Marana to Oro Valley. She knew exactly which neighborhood she wanted to be in. Luckily, she found the perfect house, minus a pool and the square footage she ideally wanted, but says it's worth the compromise.
"It's more like a community when you actually live in the school district that you're zoned for and everybody in the neighborhood goes to that school. It just makes life easier," Morrison said.
She's excited to not have a long drive to get the kids to school anymore.
Her biggest pieces of advice are to make sure you have a great real estate agent, know what you want and what you can compromise on, then be ready to put in an offer immediately once you find it.
MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.
Young students in Tucson will go back to school with some new, free gear.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.
Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.
Police say the woman who allegedly caused multiple hit-and-run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital and arrested.
Police say the woman who allegedly caused multiple hit-and-run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital and arrested.
Police said one person was injured in a four-car pile up on Euclid Avenue just north of Speedway Boulevard on Friday morning.
Police said one person was injured in a four-car pile up on Euclid Avenue just north of Speedway Boulevard on Friday morning.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria. The victim was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton on Sunday morning in critical condition, according to messages WMBF News received from her family members. A...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria. The victim was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton on Sunday morning in critical condition, according to messages WMBF News received from her family members. A...
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.