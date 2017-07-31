BEE ATTACK: 1 dead, 2 injured on Tucson's southwest side

Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning, July 31.

Officials said two landscapers and a resident were attacked by a swarm of bees.

Office of Medical Examiner just showed up to bee situation (White SUV). DHFD not releasing info yet #Tucson pic.twitter.com/O9QxtOGFWV — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 31, 2017

One of the landscapers died on the scene, and the resident was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second landscaper was stung, but was able to get away.

