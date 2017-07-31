BEE ATTACK: 1 dead, 2 injured on Tucson's southwest side

Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.
Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Police say the woman who allegedly caused multiple hit-and-run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital and arrested.
Police said one person was injured in a four-car pile up on Euclid Avenue just north of Speedway Boulevard on Friday morning.
ADOT said State Route 82 was closed in both directions at milepost 53.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria. The victim was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton on Sunday morning in critical condition, according to messages WMBF News received from her family members. A...
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
A sworn statement from an unidentified woman alleges former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose had a sexual relation with her before she turned 16.
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.
