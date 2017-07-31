Emerge! In need of school supplies for children at shelter

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, Michael Sauber, who is a TPD probationary employee, was arrested on Sunday, July 30, and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is facing charges of domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Arizona has one of the worst public education systems in the county, according to a new study by WalletHub.
New notebooks and pencils to start the school year can change a child's outlook on their future especially for those living in shelter.
The back to school shopping for parents is underway. Many scrambling for those school supplies as time runs out.
Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion overnight.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.
