Emerge! In need of school supplies for children at shelter

New notebooks and pencils to start the school year can change a child's outlook on their future especially for those living in shelter.

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is collecting school supplies for children staying in their shelter.

Backpacks

pencils color pencils

markers

highlighters

pens

crayons

loose leaf paper

folders

composition books

calculators

binders

glue sticks

rulers

scissors

Donations are accepted at Lipsey Administrative Bldg. located at 2545 E. Adams Street. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please call (520) 795-8001 if you have any questions.

For more information on Emerge!, CLICK HERE.

