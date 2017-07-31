Emerge! In need of school supplies for children at shelter - Tucson News Now

Emerge! In need of school supplies for children at shelter

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

New notebooks and pencils to start the school year can change a child's outlook on their future especially for those living in shelter.

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is collecting school supplies for children staying in their shelter. 

  • Backpacks
  • pencils color pencils
  • markers
  • highlighters
  • pens
  • crayons
  • loose leaf paper
  • folders
  • composition books
  • calculators
  • binders
  • glue sticks
  • rulers
  • scissors

Donations are accepted at Lipsey Administrative Bldg. located at 2545 E. Adams Street. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please call (520) 795-8001 if you have any questions.

