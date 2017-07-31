31 flavors on the 31st: Baskin Robbins offers $1.50 scoops - Tucson News Now

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Baskin Robbins is continuing its promotion offering scoops of any of its 31 flavors on the 31st day of the month for just $1.50.

That means you can get the cheap ice cream on Monday, July 31.

If you can't take advantage of this one, don't worry. You can still catch the promotion in August, October, and December.

The chain says participation may vary, so check your nearest location on the company's website.

