AZ Representative working on new health care deal

Arizona Senator John McCain, a few hours prior to voting "no" to stop the repeal and replacement bills to end the ACA, the Affordable Care Act, and Medicaid expansion, chided his fellow members for not even trying to reach a bi-partisan consensus.

McCain has let it be known he is not a fan of the ACA, dubbed Obamacare, but at the same time he says he felt the Senate would be better served by reaching across the aisle to Democrats to find something acceptable to him and the American public.

Polls show he's on the right track. As many as 77 percent of voters in a recent CNN poll want a bipartisan deal.

And now that appears to be what Republican District 2 Representative Martha McSally is looking for as well.

As a member of the Congressional Problem Solver Caucus, 20 Democrats and 20 Republicans have been working quietly in the past few weeks to hammer out a plan which takes some GOP ideas and some Democratic ideas and melds them into a plan to salvage health care.

In a recent news release, Rep. McSally outlined the plan that she says is not about saving the ACA or killing the ACA or scoring political points but about salvaging the individual market from collapse.

Under the plan, it does not eliminate the employer mandate but increases the ceiling to companies with more than 500 employees and a 40 hour work week.

It repeals the Medical Device Tax, which is used in part to fund the ACA.

It creates a "stability fund" to assist those with pre-existing conditions although it does not say how big that fund will be.

Whether the plan has a chance of passage or being introduced in the US Congress is not known.

PSC doc 07282017 1200pm by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Tucson News Now is speaking to Rep. McSally on Monday and will have more on KOLD News 13 at 6 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.