Man armed with machete robs convenience store

Man armed with machete robs convenience store

By Tucson News Now Staff
The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 5-foot-11 with a thin build. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 5-foot-11 with a thin build. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black shirt, jeans and was armed with a machete. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black shirt, jeans and was armed with a machete. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in solving an armed robbery in which the suspect was carrying a machete.

According to a PCSD news release, the suspect robbed the Quik Mart at 4611 N. Flowing Wells Road at about 4:30 a.m. on July 2.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 5-foot-11 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black shirt, and jeans.

He is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by text or phone at 88-CRIME or online at 88crime.org.

