Study: Arizona has one of worst public school systems in country

Arizona has one of the worst public education systems in the county, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The report, released Monday, July 31, ranks the education systems in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Arizona was ranked 41st but fared better than New Mexico, which was 50th. Louisiana was dead last.

WalletHub's study used several factors to come up with the ratings, including funding, dropout rates, test scores, student-to-teacher ratio, instructor credentials and safety.

Arizona's worst ranking came in student-to-teacher ratio, where the state is 49th out of 51.

Massachusetts has the highest ranked education system and is followed by New Jersey, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Vermont.

