Police employee arrested for domestic violence

Police arrested an employee of the Tucson Police Department in connection with a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

According to a TPD news release, Michael Sauber, who is a probationary employee, was arrested on Sunday, July 30, and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is facing charges of domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.

The department has placed Sauber on imposed leave with pay while the investigation continues into Sauber's conduct related to the July 29 incident.

Sauber was hired in April 2016.

