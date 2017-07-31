Oro Valley seeks to fill Historic Preservation Commission vacancies

Live in Oro Valley and have an interest in history? This might be the opportunity for you.

The Town of Oro Valley is accepting applications from local citizens who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission.

To serve on a board or commission, members must be Oro Valley residents, be available to attend the designated meetings and be committed to the completion of the Town’s Community Academy within their term.

The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) currently has two open positions that serve up to three-year terms. The HPC was formed to promote the educational, cultural and economic welfare of Oro Valley by ensuring the preservation of historic buildings, districts, landmarks, structures, documents, photographs and other artifacts that represent the historic background and development of the greater Oro Valley area. The HPC meets the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m. at Oro Valley Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.

Residents who are interested in applying for a position can contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 520-229-4700 or apply online by visiting the Boards and Commissions Opportunities webpage at: http://www.orovalleyaz.gov/town/departments/town-clerk/boards-and-commissions.

