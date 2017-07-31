Public meeting to discuss proposed fee increase for Organ Pipe C - Tucson News Now

Public meeting to discuss proposed fee increase for Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Organ Pipe National Monument. (Source: National Park Service) Organ Pipe National Monument. (Source: National Park Service)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The public is encouraged to attend a public meeting in Ajo on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to voice their opinion on proposed fee increases for the Organ Pipe National Monument. 

According to a release from the National Park Service, the proposed fees include an increase on the entrance fee, a new amenity fee for the Ajo Mountain Drive van tour and an increase in the fee for the Twin Peaks Campground. 

The proposed increase in campground fees at Twin Peaks Campground stems from fees associated with adding the campground to the Recreation.gov on-line reservation system.  
 
Officials asked for public comment earlier this summer on the proposed increases. 

"After considering the comments received during the 30-day comment period, we felt there was significant concern expressed about raising fees from people outside the area and Arizona and we would like to hear more from the greater Ajo community before making any final decisions," Acting Superintendent Rijk Morawe said.
 
The public meeting is scheduled to be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Salazar-Ajo Public Library meeting room, located at 15 West Plaza Street, #179 in Ajo.  

Anyone interested in commenting about the proposed increases is invited to come to the meeting room anytime from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
 
Morawe added, "Since it does not appear we received comments from our gateway communities, we wanted to give due diligence to the process to make sure opinions from Ajo and Why are included." 

