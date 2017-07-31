Nearly 4,000 without power in Green Valley, Sahuarita

Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 guns and explosives from the home of a convicted felon on Sunday, July 30.
“We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.”
Calling all volunteers, the Red Cross is in need of help. The Southern Arizona Chapter of the Red Cross is looking for 350 volunteers to "Sound the Alarm" at two September events.
There are nearly 4,000 customers without power in the Green Valley, Sahuarita area, according to the Tucson Electric Power outage map.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
