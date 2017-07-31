Nearly 4,000 without power in Green Valley, Sahuarita - Tucson News Now

Nearly 4,000 without power in Green Valley, Sahuarita

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson Electric Power) (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There are nearly 4,000 customers without power in the Green Valley, Sahuarita area, according to the Tucson Electric Power outage map. 

No cause for the power outage has been given, but TEP crews are investigating and hope to have the power restored by 11 p.m. Monday. 

