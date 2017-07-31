Red Cross looking for volunteers to "Sound the Alarm"

Calling all volunteers, the Red Cross is in need of help. The Southern Arizona Chapter of the Red Cross is looking for 350 volunteers to "Sound the Alarm" at two September events.

Volunteers are needed to help install free smoke alarms at the following two events in Tucson and Sierra Vista:

Tucson: Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 am to noon, exact location TBD

Sierra Vista: Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 am to noon pm., exact location TBD

These two Sound the Alarm events are part of a nationwide program to install smoke alarms and educate on home fire safety from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15, culminating in the installation of the one-millionth smoke alarm since the Home Fire Campaign began in 2014.

“Every day home fires are responsible for as many as seven deaths and 36 injuries in this country. We want that number reduced and so far our Home Fire Campaign is responsible for saving 260 lives across the U.S.,” said Julia Daily, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter, in a news release. “Please join us to Sound the Alarm here in Tucson and Sierra Vista and help save lives. Be part of this lifesaving effort by registering to volunteer and making a financial donation. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org to learn more today.”

Sound the Alarm is part of the ongoing Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, in which Red Cross volunteers and partners canvass high-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans. This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from national partners: Almost Family and Delta Air Lines. The Red Cross has also received funding from FEMA through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program

Since 2014, Red Cross volunteers and members of more than 4,200 partner organizations have installed 941,916 smoke alarms in 10,664 cities and towns in all 50 states, serving more than 998,500 people.

The Southern Arizona Chapter, which covers all of Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Yuma, La Paz, Graham and Greenlee counties, responded to approximately 154 home fires in the last year helping 514 people.

Volunteer to help Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org or call the Southern Arizona Red Cross chapter at (520) 318-6740 to find events in your local community and join neighbors in going door-to-door to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.

Donate to help Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org to help families prepare, respond and recover from home fires.

Your donation will help educate families on fire safety; install free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods nationwide; and provide food, comfort and aid to those who have been affected by a home fire.

