PACC holding "Name your own adoption fee" event

To help make space at an already at capacity main campus, the Pima Animal Care Center is holding a name your own adoption fee event from now through Sunday, Aug. 6.

“We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.”

According to a PACC news release, construction on the new campus is moving along quickly, but the 60-year-old main campus is at capacity. Staff have been taking care of nearly 700 pets, many of whom have special medical needs or are shy and scared in the shelter setting.

There has been an increase in cats at PACC this year, including a hoarding case where 61 cats were removed from a home recently.

PACC’s capacity crisis comes as its new state-of-the-art facility reaches major construction milestones.

According to Auerbach PACC has reached the construction midpoint for the project’s Phase 1, which is set to open in late December. Phase 1 will include a new adoption center, veterinary clinic, admissions area, and other critical spaces.

So far foundations and concrete slabs, and several exterior walls have been completed, while interior construction and steel framing are also well underway.

The adoption special will be honored not only at the main shelter (4000 North Silverbell Road) but the five offsite PetSmart locations.

All adopted pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped, in addition each pet will have a voucher for a free vet visit.

The standard $18 license fee will also apply to all adult dogs.

Check out adoptable dogs and cats.

