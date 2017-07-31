Guns, explosives seized by Pinal Co. deputies from wanted felon

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 guns and explosives from the home of a convicted felon on Sunday, July 30.

According to a PCSO news release, deputies were searching for 35-year-old Joshua Hendrickson, who was wanted for two outstanding warrants, connected to drug and traffic violations.

Deputies located Hendrickson at a home in the 1700 block of Sunset Point Drive in Oracle. According to PCSO Hendrickson was seen coming out of a shed on the property and took off running. He was later found hiding on the property.

The weapons were found after PCSO deputies searched the property. More than 50 firearms, including shotguns, rifles, pistols were discovered, along with 10,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the release, these weapons were connected to a July burglary.

What investigators believe to be explosives were also found during the search. Pima County's EOD team assisted in the clearing of the shed. PCSO reported that Hendrickson also had all the equipment to make an IED.

Pima County took possession of the explosive equipment and PCSO also discovered stolen property connected to several burglaries at the scene.

Hendrickson has been booked into the Pinal County Jail and is facing the following charges: warrant arrest, prohibited possessor, probation violation, possession of stolen property, possession of explosives, burglary, and theft.

