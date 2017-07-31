Guns, explosives seized by Pinal Co. deputies from wanted felon

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 guns and explosives from the home of a convicted felon on Sunday, July 30.
According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, Michael Sauber, who is a TPD probationary employee, was arrested on Sunday, July 30, and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is facing charges of domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Police said they have arrested one suspect involved in an alleged armed home invasion overnight.
Deputies are in Pima County are investigating a homicide Saturday night south of Tucson. The initial call came in just after 1:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy Cody Gress.
The suspect was armed with a machete when he robbed the Quik Mart at 4611 N. Flowing Wells Road at about 4:30 a.m. on July 2.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
