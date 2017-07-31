Teen cyclist hit by car on east-side

Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Arizona has one of the worst public education systems in the county, according to a new study by WalletHub.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting a teen riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near 22nd and Fordham.
As kids head back to school some parents are looking to buy a home in their dream school district. However, that is a lot harder this year than last.
In a recent news release, Rep. McSally outlined the plan that she says is not about saving the ACA or killing the ACA or scoring political points but about salvaging the individual market from collapse.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.
