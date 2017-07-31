Teen cyclist hit by car on east-side

The Tucson Police Department is reporting a teen riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near 22nd and Fordham.

According to TPD the teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the status was later changed to serious condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. There are no reported charges at this time.

