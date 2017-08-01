NW Rheumatology offers patient security services after ransomware attack

Northwest Rheumatology was the victim of a ransomware attack in April, 2017, according to a news release. The company learned that a portion of its computer system had been encrypted and was inaccessible.

They hired a computer security vendor and learned that the attack was limited and patient information was not accessed or acquired during the attack.

However the company learned on June 18, that there was further unauthorized access to the company's computer systems due to the ransomware attack.

NW Rheumatology immediately hired an independent computer forensic firm to conduct an in-depth investigation. According to a release, on July 6 the forensic team learned that an unauthorized person had accessed the NW Rheumatology computers, but were unable to determine whether any protected health information had been accessed.

Not sure whether patient information had been compromised or not, NW Rheumatology contacted patients about the incident and offered free credit monitoring and identity restoration services. Patients are urged to take advantage of the services.

NW Rheumatology has taken steps to enhance the security of its systems, and continues to actively work with its computer security vendor to ensure that all information maintained by NW Rheumatology is kept secure.

Anyone with questions about this incident, should call 1-800-342-9326, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

