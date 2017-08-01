NW Rheumatology offers patient security services after ransomware attack

As kids head back to school some parents are looking to buy a home in their dream school district. However, that is a lot harder this year than last.
As kids head back to school some parents are looking to buy a home in their dream school district. However, that is a lot harder this year than last.
However the company learned on June 18, that there was further unauthorized access to the company's computer systems due to the ransomware attack.
However the company learned on June 18, that there was further unauthorized access to the company's computer systems due to the ransomware attack.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Arizona has one of the worst public education systems in the county, according to a new study by WalletHub.
Arizona has one of the worst public education systems in the county, according to a new study by WalletHub.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting a teen riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near 22nd and Fordham.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting a teen riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near 22nd and Fordham.
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.