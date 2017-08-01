TUSD: Our commitment to welcome, protect and support ALL students and staff

As kids head back to school some parents are looking to buy a home in their dream school district. However, that is a lot harder this year than last.
However the company learned on June 18, that there was further unauthorized access to the company's computer systems due to the ransomware attack.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Arizona has one of the worst public education systems in the county, according to a new study by WalletHub.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting a teen riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near 22nd and Fordham.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.
