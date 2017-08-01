TUSD: Our commitment to welcome, protect and support ALL students and staff

The Tucson Unified School District said staff does not track the immigration status of any student.

The district released the following statement on its website:

"The Tucson Unified Governing Board believes each and every student in our community has the right to feel safe and respected in our schools. Even if the federal guidelines protecting any particular group of people or kind of person are revoked, Tucson Unified will always welcome, protect and support ALL students and staff. Our commitment and determination will not be diminished by recent Federal rollbacks of policies that provided protections for transgender students in public schools. Tucson Unified is committed to a policy of nondiscrimination based on disability, race, color, religion/religious beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age and national origin. This policy, from Section A: Foundation and Basic Commitments, Policy Code AC still prevails in all matters concerning our Governing Board, District employees, students, the public, educational programs and services and individuals with whom the Board does business. APPROVED unanimously in a roll call vote on February 28, 2017 by the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.