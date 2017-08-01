Pima Co. Supervisors to vote on proposed conversion therapy ban

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 1 on what some say is a parent's right to parent.

If passed, the new ordinance will ban so-called conversion therapy from being practiced on minors in the county.

This practice, also known as reparative therapy aims, in short, to turn LGBT people "straight."

Supervisor Richard Elias proposed the ordinance. He said, “I understand the rights of parents, and you should be able to parent your children the way you want, but I think being LGBT is not a question of something that somebody wants. It’s a matter of who they are."

He went on to say, “a lot of conversion therapies are frankly very abusive of those people who undergo them, and not something they want to do, and so it becomes an act opposing of who they are as a person, and I think that’s very wrong.”

Some Supervisors have already come out against the ban.

In a Facebook post Supervisor Ally Miller said "reminds me of what just happened in England with Charlie Gard. Government will now be deciding what type of counseling your children receive."

She adds, "I support the right of parents to determine the proper medical treatment and therapy for their minor children. That is it...period."

A vote on the ordinance is scheduled for August 1st. “There’s no way to tell how the board of supervisors is going to act, but I hope it passes,” Elias said.

