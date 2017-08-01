TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black shirt, jeans and was armed with a machete. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

TOP STORIES

1. BEE ATTACK: 1 dead, 2 injured on Tucson's southwest side

Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning, July 31.

Officials said two landscapers and a resident were attacked by a swarm of bees.

One of the landscapers was spraying near the yard when the other was attacked by bees, according to DHFD spokeswoman Tracy Koslowski.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2weAlbt



2. Man armed with machete robs convenience store

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in solving an armed robbery in which the suspect was carrying a machete.

According to a PCSD news release, the suspect robbed the Quik Mart at 4611 N. Flowing Wells Road at about 4:30 a.m. on July 2.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 5-foot-11 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black shirt, and jeans.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

3. Police employee arrested for domestic violence

Police arrested an employee of the Tucson Police Department in connection with a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

According to a TPD news release, Michael Sauber, who is a probationary employee, was arrested on Sunday, July 30, and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is facing charges of domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vcFDr1



HAPPENING TODAY

At 9 a.m. the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on a new ordinance that would ban so-called conversion therapy from being practiced on minors in the county.

This practice, also known as “reparative therapy” in short, aims to turn LGBT people heterosexual.

WEATHER

Partly sunny with scattered showers today, and storms are expected late in the day.

More storms are possible at night.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

The chance of rain is 30 percent.

