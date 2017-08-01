Syrian refugee family prepares daughter for first day of school

Sham Alowda, 6, is a Syrian refugee set to start kindergarten in August (Source: Tucson News Now)

It's back to school this week across the country.

That first day in kindergarten can be a little nerve-wracking for any kid, but for one Syrian refugee living in Tucson, the first day jitters may be a little more intense.

A new country, a new home and now a new classroom.

Sham Alowda , 6, will start kindergarten this August.

Her mother, Abeer Akeel Alowda, along with the rest of her family moved to Tucson in June 2017.

Alowda said sending Sham off to school is a very exciting time for her family.

Sham already knows her ABC's, and is practicing how to write them.

Although Alowda doesn't speak English, she learned the English alphabet when she was in Syria and was able to teach it to her daughter.

Like most kids, Sham is looking forward to meeting new friends at school. Her mother is happy her daughter will learn the language, which she believes will help.

“When goes to the mall or the grocery store, it is very hard to communicate,” she said through a translator. “but is saying the people in Tucson are very very very nice and try to make it easy on, and the welcoming feeling she has taken all the fears out.”

A family friend is helping Sham shop for school supplies so she will be ready for her first day.

