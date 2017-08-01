Arizona woman gets 20 years for killing daughter

An Arizona woman who left her 17-month-old daughter to die in the desert while she went out with friends has been sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.

Federal officials said Ashley Attson, of Chinle, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years probation on Monday, July 31.

The 23-year-old Attson, a member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty to murder.

"The facts showed she put her child in a stroller, pushed her into the desert, and left the child for four days and nights," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. "Over the next few days, she met friends for ice cream and posted pictures of herself on Facebook."

Officials said the child died and when Attson returned for the body, she put it into a trash bag and buried it in an animal hole.

"The child was born with meth in her system and had been in the custody of tribal social services throughout most of her life," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Attson regained custody of her child approximately two months before the incident.

