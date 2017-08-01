Handi Dogs: From rescue to service program

Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!

Their Rescue to Service program finds dogs who need forever homes and trains them as service dogs.

For more information on Rescue to Service and International Assistance Dog Week visit http://www.handi-dogs.org/ or call (520) 326-3412.

