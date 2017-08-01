Mexican airline Aeromar stops Tucson service

Aeromar has stopped service at the Tucson International Airport effective August 1, 2017, according to a release from the Tucson Airport Authority.

The release cited "operational complexities" as a factor in the decision.

TAA said "It is too soon to speculate on when or if regularly scheduled international air service can be reinstated but even before this decision, the TAA and Visit Tucson were having positive discussions with other airlines regarding an expansion of routes into Mexico."

This announcement comes less than a year after Tucson International Airport and Aeromar announced the service would start.

Flights to four destinations in Mexico began in October 2016.

You can read the full statement below.

