Deputies seek two suspects in convenience-store theft

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 18 to 20 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build and long dark hair. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

One suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 18 to 20 years old, about 5-foot-4 with a thin build and long dark hair. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The suspects allegedly took liquor from a Circle K at 4605 W. Valencia Road on March 25. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The women were seen on surveillance video with another suspect, identified by authorities as 18-year-old Isaac Romero. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking for two women they say stole liquor from a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in March.

The theft happened at a Circle K at 4605 W. Valencia Road on March 25. Three suspects took multiple bottles of liquor from the shelves behind the counter before running out of the store.

According to a news release, one suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 18 to 20 years old, about 5-foot-4 with a thin build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt, jean shorts and sandals.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 18 to 20 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build and long dark hair. She was wearing a green top with tassels, black shorts, and high heels.

The women were seen on surveillance video with another suspect.

Detectives identified the third suspect as 18-year-old Isaac Romero. He was charged with one count of shoplifting on June 13 for this incident. Romero was also charged with another count of shoplifting for another case that happened on May 12.

Anyone with information about the two women is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting 88-CRIME or online at 88CRIME.org.

CRIME TEAM COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.