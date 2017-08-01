Deputies seek two suspects in convenience-store theft

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking for two women they say stole liquor from a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in March.
An Arizona woman who left her 17-month-old daughter to die in the desert while she went out with friends has been sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.
Officers who were chasing suspects in Chandler were shot at on Monday night, police said. No officers were hurt.
U.S. Marshals arrested three suspects in El Paso, Texas in connection to a Mesa homicide that occurred in May.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
