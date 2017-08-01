Firehouse Subs: H2O for Heroes

Help hydrate our heroes and get a free sub.

On What's For Lunch on Monday, July 31, Firehouse Subs showed you how to make their popular Hook and Ladder sub.

Smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack, served with deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.

Firehouse Subs is giving back to local first responders by helping them beat the heat in exchange in their annual H 2 O for Heroes bottled-water drive.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Firehouse subs will give out one medium sub to each person who donates an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water. The donated water will be given to local first responders in addition to senior and community centers, helping those in need of water during the hot temperatures.

