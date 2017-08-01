Representative Grijalva tours area of sewage break, leak

Nogales City Mayor John Doyle, Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker and State Representative Rosanna Gabaldon met with U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva at Nogales City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to discuss the break in the sewage pipeline and the work that is being done to fix it.

Seeing the work up close for himself Rep. Grijalva said it's a good thing monsoon storms haven't made this any worse.

"The public health danger, the environmental danger, the security danger would be unbelievable. And we've been very fortunate," said Grijalva.

This is a partial breach - everyone here agrees a complete break, shooting out millions of gallons of sewage a day, would be a disaster. It's why State Rep Rosanna Gabaldon shared her worries for years with any other state lawmaker who will listen.

"It's unfortunate that something like this had to happen for it to bring attention to maintenance," said Gabaldon.

That maintenance includes strengthening the banks in several spots and eventually fixing the breach itself. It is a problem that Grijalva says has been kicked down the road long enough and it's time for the feds to step up.

"Every year we ask the same thing, so for once we have an opportunity here for the federal government through the Army Corps and other agencies to come in and do a permanent fix and not just a patch up," said Grijalva.

Everyone seems to agree that a permanent solution for the IOI needs to happen, but so far no concrete plans are set.

The focus for cleanup right now is rerouting the flow. Once all the pipes are locked into place - the sewage can bypass the breach and stop spilling into the wash.

Crews work on the break when the weather is clear, but city leaders say there is no good timeline for stopping the spill yet because of Mother Nature.

