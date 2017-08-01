Representative Grijalva tours area of sewage break, leak

The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.
The "Rescue to Service" program finds dogs who need forever homes and trains them as service dogs.
The "Rescue to Service" program finds dogs who need forever homes and trains them as service dogs.
Officials in Nogales and Santa Cruz County met with AZ Representative Raul Grijalva to discuss the break in the pipeline that has been leaking sewage.
Officials in Nogales and Santa Cruz County met with AZ Representative Raul Grijalva to discuss the break in the pipeline that has been leaking sewage.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking for two women they say stole liquor from a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in March.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking for two women they say stole liquor from a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in March.
Aeromar has stopped service at the Tucson International Airport effective Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to a release from the Tucson Airport Authority.
Aeromar has stopped service at the Tucson International Airport effective Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to a release from the Tucson Airport Authority.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.
Authorities have released the name of the child who was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
Authorities have released the name of the child who was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.