CBP officers seize $1.3 million in drugs at Nogales Port

It was a busy weekend for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, as they seized more than $1.3 million in marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

According to a CBP news release the weekend began on Friday night, July 28 when officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred an SUV, driven by a 37-year-old woman from Mexico. Officers pulled the vehicle after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs in the rear of the vehicle. During the search they discovered 19 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $335,000; more than six pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $18,000; and close to six pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $64,000.

Then early Saturday, July 29 at the Mariposa cargo facility, officers referred a 37-year-old man from Mexico, driving a semi for secondary inspection. According to the release, a CBP K9 alerted to possible drugs within the shipment of wooden spools of cable. A search by officers turned up more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana hidden in the spools of cable. The drugs were worth an estimated $800,000.

On Sunday, July 30 officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing pulled a Ford SUV, driven by a 27-year-old woman from Nogales, AZ for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the vehicle. A further search turned up several bundles in the front fender made up of nearly 18 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $54,000, as well as three pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $51,000.

All of the vehicles and drugs were seized by CBP officers, and the three suspects were arrested and are now facing charges on narcotics smuggling. They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.