CBP officers seize $1.3 million in drugs at Nogales Port

It was a busy weekend for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, as they seized more than $1.3 million in marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin and arrested three smuggling suspects.
It was a busy weekend for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, as they seized more than $1.3 million in marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin and arrested three smuggling suspects.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not pursue criminal charges against a man who took a 12-year old Valley boy on deadly hike last year, during 110 degree heat.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not pursue criminal charges against a man who took a 12-year old Valley boy on a deadly hike last year, during 110-degree heat. That is according to the boy's father and stepmother, who say they met with prosecutors this morning.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking for two women they say stole liquor from a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in March.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking for two women they say stole liquor from a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in March.
An Arizona woman who left her 17-month-old daughter to die in the desert while she went out with friends has been sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.
An Arizona woman who left her 17-month-old daughter to die in the desert while she went out with friends has been sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.
The people flocked to the edge of the waters to get a look at the manatees as they calmly moved along.
The people flocked to the edge of the waters to get a look at the manatees as they calmly moved along.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy has moved to a bayou downstream from where he is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy has moved to a bayou downstream from where he is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.