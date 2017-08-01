Property tax to raise $19.5 million in Pima Co. road repairs

Everyone has driven on certain roads in Pima County that are in desperate need of repair. Now there is a chance to voice an opinion on which streets should be fixed.

In June, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a 25 cent property tax for road repairs. That tax will give the county $19.5 million to spend on repairs over the next fiscal year, July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

The Transportation Advisory Committee said that breaks down to roughly $20 a month for each property owner. Tuesday night was the first of several meetings where the committee will work to determine which areas of the county will get help first.

County Administrator, Chuck Huckelberry, said road repairs need to be a priority across Pima County.

“They will continue to deteriorate to the point of where frankly our roads would be worse than third world countries. So we have basically reached a crisis. That’s why the board said, we don’t like raising property taxes but if this is the only option we have to fix our roads then we’re going to take the first step,”

Huckelberry said.

Huckelberry proposed that the tax remain in place for five budget years, which would raise more than $100 million for road repairs.



Tucson News Now spoke to a homeowner who lives near Sabino Canyon and Sunrise. She plans to be at every meeting to let the committee know the current road conditions in her neighborhood.

“There are so many cracks. They are failed roads and a lot needs to be done to bring them up to a safety standard. Children can’t go out there and bicycle safely,” Linda Leedberg said.



For more information click here: http://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=359270

Road work is set to begin this November.

