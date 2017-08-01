Rescued hiker talks about his experience, thanks his rescuers

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue is in the process of rescuing two adults and a 5-year-old who were stranded in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington due to a flash flood.
It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.
We’ve all driven on certain roads in Pima County that are in desperate need of repair. Now you have a chance to voice your opinion on which streets should be fixed.
No matter how you feel about health care or the health care bill, you have to praise the courage of Arizona Senator John McCain.
It has been more than a week since 17 people were stranded in Tanque Verde Falls. They all had to be rescued from the falls by helicopter. Jorge Flores and his 4 year old cousin were 2 of those people that were rescued.
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
