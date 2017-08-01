Border Patrol rescues man and 4 Mexican juveniles near Sells

SELLS, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol officials say agents have rescued five residents of Mexico who claimed they had been walking in the southern Arizona desert for a week.

Agents say the four juvenile boys and one adult man were rescued Monday afternoon south of Sells.

They say none of the five needed any medical attention and have been processed for immigration violations.

The names of the five weren't immediately released, but Border Patrol officials say the youngest juvenile was 14.

Border Patrol officials say agents from the Tucson Sector's Casa Grande Station responded to a 911 call that led to the rescue.

