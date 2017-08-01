Tenants frustrated about rain leaking into their apartments

With rain in the forecast, tenants at a local apartment complex are bracing for the worst. They've been having continual problems with water leaking into their apartments.

It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson.

"Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.

Paint is sagging off the wall in Burnis Turner's apartment after the recent rain.

"All this was wet,” Turner said as he pointed to the carpet.

In a separate building, another tenant is experiencing the same problem.

"The water came out the electrical box, right onto my bed,” tenant, Jerry Plunkett said.

Plunkett's mattress was soaked with water. He has asthma and worries about the damage to his ceiling.

"That dry-wall you can put your fingers up in the hole and feel it. It's still wet, so you got mold, you got mildew, it's not helping me,” Plunkett said.

The tenants told Tucson News Now they notified the front office about the issues two weeks ago.

"I’ve done at least three work orders on this," said Turner. "They never showed up."

Tucson News Now went into the front office to get answers.

"I don't feel comfortable saying anything about that," said an employee in the front office.

We asked the woman to get her boss on the phone and minutes later they kicked us out.

Employee: "She's requesting that you guys leave, please."

We asked if there was a phone number to contact the manager, and were told that her boss would contact the owner, and go from there.

Tenants have rights, under Arizona law, the landlord has a duty to make all repairs and do whatever is necessary to keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition. Until the landlord holds up their end of the bargain, tenants like Turner, are left with the mess.

"We have to sleep in the living room because of all this,” Turner said.

Tucson News Now tracked down the Next Wave Property Management group by phone on Monday, but we have still not received a call back.

We reached out to local attorney, Scott McDonald. He told us tenants in these situations need to submit a written notice to the landlord giving them 10 days to fix and stop the leaks. If the problem is not resolved in that time frame, McDonald said the tenants have the right to abandon their lease and move out.

