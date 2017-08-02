PCSD Search & Rescue: Couple, child stranded at Tanque Verde Falls

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue is in the process of rescuing two adults and a 5-year-old who were stranded in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington due to a flash flood.

According to Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for PCSD the call came in just before 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Rescue Ranger helicopter is assisting with the rescue.

No further details are known at this time.

